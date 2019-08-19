Whyte rushed six times for 10 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 32-13 loss to the Giants.

Rushing for fewer than two yards per carry certainly won't help him in his quest to make the 53-man roster, but with Ryan Nall and Taquan Mizzell both having lackluster performances as well, Whyte should still find himself competing for the No. 4 running back as the preseason continues.