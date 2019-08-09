Whyte had six carries for 35 yards while adding a seven-yard reception in the Bears' 23-13 preseason loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

Playing against the deepest reserve defenders of the Panthers, Whyte broke off a 23-yard run to give him a respectable 42 yards over seven touches. After being selected by the Bears in the seventh round of this year's draft, he'll continue to battle for the No. 4 running back job, and he may need to perform well on special teams to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.