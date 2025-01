Byard tallied 14 tackles and 1.0 sacks in the Bears' 24-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

In his ninth season in the NFL, Byard posted 130 tackles and 2.0 sacks. That said, the saefty has recorded at least 108 stops in four of the last five campaigns. Byard is going into the last year of his contract with the Bears, and he should remain an excellent IDP.