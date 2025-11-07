Byard (back/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

The starting free safety was able to log a limited practice Thursday and a full practice Friday in preparation for Sunday's contest. Byard logged 67 defensive snaps in Week 9 against the Bengals, contributing five solo tackles to the Bears victory. The 32-year-old's stint on the injury report was short, popping up Wednesday and being cleared Friday as he looks to once again be an every-down contributor for this Bears defense.