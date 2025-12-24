Byard (ankle ) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Byard played 100 percent of defensive snaps in last Saturday's overtime win over the Packers, so it is unclear where the starting safety sustained his ankle issue. Regardless of where it was sustained, the 32-year-old's ability to practice even in a limited capacity bodes well for his chances to suit up for Sunday night's game against the 49ers. Byard will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation to full in hopes of dodging an injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.