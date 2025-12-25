Byard (ankle) is listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report.

Chicago didn't hold an on-field practice Thursday, but Byard appears to be progressing steadily after having also been listed as limited Wednesday. He played 100 percent of defensive snaps during the Bears' overtime win over Green Bay in Week 16. As long as Byard is able to get in at least limited practice reps again Friday, he'll have solid odds of gaining clearance for Sunday's game against the 49ers.