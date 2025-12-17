Byard totaled two tackles (both solo) in Sunday's 31-3 win over Cleveland.

Byard was part of a stifling Bears secondary that limited Shedeur Sanders to no touchdown tosses while picking off three passes, but the veteran safety posted a quiet stat line individually. His two tackles tied a season-low mark following a seven-game stretch during which he notched no fewer than five stops. Byard is still putting together an excellent campaign, as he leads the NFL with six interceptions.