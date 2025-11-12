Byard registered six tackles (five solo) during the Bears' 24-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Byard was working through back and ankle injuries during Week 10 prep, but those issues didn't appear to bother him Sunday as he was able to play every single defensive snap. The veteran safety has recorded at least five stop in seven of nine regular-season games and is up to 48 tackles (36 solo) and five pass defenses (four interceptions) on the year.