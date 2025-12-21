default-cbs-image
Byard recorded nine tackles, including five solo, in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.

Byard delivered his highest tackle total of the season, surpassing his usual range of five to seven stops that he's posted in 11 contests. He also has six interceptions on the year, providing consistent splash-play upside from the secondary. The combination keeps him in the high-floor IDP tier.

