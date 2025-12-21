Bears' Kevin Byard: Posts season-high tackles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Byard recorded nine tackles, including five solo, in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.
Byard delivered his highest tackle total of the season, surpassing his usual range of five to seven stops that he's posted in 11 contests. He also has six interceptions on the year, providing consistent splash-play upside from the secondary. The combination keeps him in the high-floor IDP tier.
More News
-
Bears' Kevin Byard: Logs quiet tackle output Week 15•
-
Bears' Kevin Byard: Another steady tackle line•
-
Bears' Kevin Byard: Another fine game in win•
-
Bears' Kevin Byard: Post six tackles vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Bears' Kevin Byard: Picks off pass in victory•
-
Bears' Kevin Byard: Logs six tackles in Week 10 victory•