Byard (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

Byard opened the Bears' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions due to an ankle issue, but it now appears he'll suit up Sunday. The 32-year-old is one of the league's top ball hawks, recording 83 total tackles and seven passes defensed, including six interceptions, over 15 appearances this season. Now fully healthy, he's expected to start alongside Jaquan Brisker in the Bears' secondary in Week 17.