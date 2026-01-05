Byard recorded eight tackles, including two solo, and an interception in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Byard finished with 93 tackles, seven interceptions and eight passes defended, marking his sixth career season with at least four interceptions. He consistently posted five to seven tackles across most outings, maintaining steady weekly value. He is set to hit free agency but remains an excellent IDP option heading into his age-32 season.