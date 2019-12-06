Play

Pierre-Louis recorded six stops in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

After Roquan Smith left the game with a pectoral injury, Pierre-Louis filled in with a solid effort in his first extended action of the season. With Smith possibly having suffered a torn pectoral, Pierre-Louis would serve as an adequate IDP option in leagues that have very little available on the waiver wire.

