Pierre-Louis and the Redskins agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The deal has the earning potential of $3.45 million.

Pierre-Louis was an underrated asset for the Bears last season on both defense and special teams. In 14 games, the 28-year-old racked up 37 tackles (27 solo), and an interception across 491 total snaps in 2019. It's unclear whether Pierre-Louis will elevate to more of a prominent role in 2020 for Washington, or he'll continue in his normal rotational capacity.