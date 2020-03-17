Bears' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Headed to Washington
Pierre-Louis and the Redskins agreed to terms on a one-year contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The deal has the earning potential of $3.45 million.
Pierre-Louis was an underrated asset for the Bears last season on both defense and special teams. In 14 games, the 28-year-old racked up 37 tackles (27 solo), and an interception across 491 total snaps in 2019. It's unclear whether Pierre-Louis will elevate to more of a prominent role in 2020 for Washington, or he'll continue in his normal rotational capacity.
