Pierre-Louis agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Pierre-Louis has appeared in 57 games for three different teams in his career (Seahawks, Chiefs and Jets), racking up 91 tackles (62 solo) and one sack. The 27-year-old saw 249 special-teams snaps last season, so he could see playing time on special teams if he makes the roster.