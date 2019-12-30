Bears' Kevin Pierre-Louis: Posts first interception of career
Pierre-Louis intercepted a pass and collected six tackles in the Bears' 21-19 victory over the Vikings in Week 17, and he finished the season with 37 tackles and an interception.
Pierre-Louis just completed his sixth year of NFL service, and the Bears were his fourth team over the past four seasons. He'll go into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and he'll likely continue to function as a rotational player but he won't likely be one to count on in fantasy leagues.
