Bears' Kevin Toliver: Inks deal with Chicago
Toliver signed with the Bears on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Toliver was the ninth-ranked recruit when he committed to LSU in the class of 2015, but he didn't make much noise in his three-year college career. His junior year ended with 27 tackles, one interception and 10 pass breakups. Toliver is viewed as a steal as he stands at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds and isn't afraid to get physical, but his character concerns led to a suspension his sophomore year. He'll likely compete for a special teams role.
