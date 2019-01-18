Bears' Kevin Toliver: Solid rookie season
Toliver had 16 tackles (14 solo) in 16 games for Chicago this season.
Toliver signed as an undrafted free agent last April and had a seven-tackle performance Week 4 against Tampa Bay, but was otherwise mostly limited to special teams. The 23-year-old and his 6-foot-2, 192-pound frame will hope a full offseason with the Bears will translate into an increased role in 2019.
