Toliver had 16 tackles (14 solo) in 16 games for Chicago this season.

Toliver signed as an undrafted free agent last April and had a seven-tackle performance Week 4 against Tampa Bay, but was otherwise mostly limited to special teams. The 23-year-old and his 6-foot-2, 192-pound frame will hope a full offseason with the Bears will translate into an increased role in 2019.

