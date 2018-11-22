Bears' Kevin White: Active Week 12
White is listed as active Thursday at Detroit, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Suiting up for just the second time in four contests, White has a few hurdles to overcome to get involved in the Bears offense. Not only is the receiving corps intact, but Chase Daniel will be the signal-caller instead of regular starter Mitch Trubisky, who is unavailable due to an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder. On the season, White has exhibited a rare big-play threat, averaging 14 YPT on his five targets across seven games.
