Bears' Kevin White: Broken collarbone feared

The Bears fear White suffered a broken collarbone during Sunday's loss to the Falcons and may need season-ending surgery, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

In a receiving corps beset by injuries, White's isn't unexpected, considering he's missed most of his first two seasons due to fractures in his right leg. If he indeed broke his collarbone, he's likely poised for injured reserve, depending on the severity. The Bears have already placed Cameron Meredith (ACL tear) and Rueben Randle (hamstring) on IR, while Markus Wheaton (finger) was inactive Sunday, so the offense could be trotting out a top WR trio of Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy next Sunday in Tampa Bay