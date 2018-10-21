Bears' Kevin White: Catches first passes of season

White caught two passes for 64 yards in the Bears loss to the Patriots.

White saw increased field time during the second half when Allen Robinson was on the sidelines. On the final play of the game, he caught a 54-yard Hail Mary bomb from Mitch Trubisky, only to be tackled on the one-yard line as time expired. Should Robinson be forced to miss time with injury, it appears as if White would begin to see some playing time, but until he shows the ability to show consistent production, it'll be difficult to trust him on fantasy rosters.