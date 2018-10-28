Bears' Kevin White: Catches one pass

White caught one pass for six yards in the Bears' Week 8 victory over the Jets.

With Allen Robinson missing the game with a groin injury, Josh Bellamy saw five targets while White was targeted three times as the duo alternated playing time. Although he's seeing more field time than he had over the first five games of the season, White's yet to emerge as a fantasy option.

