Bears' Kevin White: Dealing with shoulder, wrist injuries

White had his shoulder wrapped and his arm in a sling after Sunday's defeat to the Falcons, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.

White appears to be dealing with multiple injuries following a second-half tackle. In addition to the shoulder concern, he was grabbing his wrist as he left Soldier Field. While his health will likely receive clarification in the coming days, the Bears ended the contest with just three healthy and active wideouts: Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy.