Bears' Kevin White: Dealing with shoulder, wrist injuries
White had his shoulder wrapped and his arm in a sling after Sunday's defeat to the Falcons, Stacey Dales of NFL Network reports.
White appears to be dealing with multiple injuries following a second-half tackle. In addition to the shoulder concern, he was grabbing his wrist as he left Soldier Field. While his health will likely receive clarification in the coming days, the Bears ended the contest with just three healthy and active wideouts: Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...