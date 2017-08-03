Bears' Kevin White: Enjoys best day of practice

White had his best practice of training camp Wednesday morning, though it arguably was overshadowed by a tense media session afterward, Adam Jahns of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

White was annoyed by a Monday report that suggested Bears receivers coach Zach Azzanni put on the wideout's college film to help boost his confidence. It turns out White, Victor Cruz and Kendall Wright were all watching old film of each other, which in White's case means his tape from West Virginia, as he's only played four games in two NFL seasons. The No. 7 overall pick might also be be unhappy with reports that he got off to a slow start at training camp, though he now seems to be getting credit for turning things around the past couple days. White still figures to enter Week 1 as the starter across from Cameron Meredith, but early struggles might allow Wright, Cruz or Markus Wheaton (appendectomy) to push for the role.