Bears' Kevin White: Fifth-year option won't be picked up

White won't have his fifth-year option exercised by the Bears, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Since being selected with the 7th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, White has been a disappointment for Chicago. He's played in just five games over the last three seasons, pulling in a career 21 receptions for 193 yards. As a result, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that White's fifth-year option won't be exercised for the 2019 campaign, which would have netted him a whopping $13.9 million. At this point, White isn't even a guarantee to make the Bears' 2018 roster after the team selected fellow wide receiver Anthony Miller in the second round of April's draft, so he'll have his work cut out for him to become a significant contributor.