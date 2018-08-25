Bears' Kevin White: Finds end zone in win over Chiefs
White caught both of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 27-20 preseason win over the Chiefs.
Just a few days after head coach Matt Nagy said he needed to see more from White, the former first-round pick showed what he could do when he burned a defender for an easy 29-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He hauled in a short gain on his only other target, but he didn't see much more action before calling it a day. White is clearly under watch from the coaching staff, and this performance was a step in the right direction as he tries to earn their trust. He'll likely need to put forth a solid effort in next week's preseason finale to solidify himself as a factor in the offense when the regular season starts.
