Bears' Kevin White: Getting fresh start

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he's excited to put White (shoulder) in the best possible situation to succeed, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears signed Allen Robinson (knee) and Taylor Gabriel to lucrative multi-year contracts, and yet they may end up with a clear opening in three-wide formations if Cameron Meredith (knee) signs an offer sheet they aren't willing to match. The team wouldn't be counting on White to fill that spot, but it's at least a possibility if the No. 7 overall pick from the 2015 draft can finally stay healthy. The new coaching staff wants to give White another opportunity in the final year of his rookie contract, hoping a fresh start and a clean bill of health can at least make him useful as a No. 3 or 4 receiver. White has only played five games in three seasons, but he's expected to be available April 3 for the start of the voluntary offseason program. His range of potential outcomes includes a Week 1 starting job or being released before the season.