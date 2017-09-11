Bears' Kevin White: Headed for IR

White (shoulder) will be placed on injured reserve while recovering from a fractured scapula, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Donte Moncrief suffered the same injury last season and only missed five games, but he was never particularly effective and ultimately re-injured his shoulder late in the year. Bears coach John Fox said White's injury may require surgery, which likely would rule him out for the season. Should he avoid the surgery, White might be able to return from injured reserve some time after Week 8. The Bears are left with Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton (finger), Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson at wide receiver.