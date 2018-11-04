Bears' Kevin White: Healthy scratch for Week 9
White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
The Bears made it clear that the oft-injured White wasn't part of their future plans when they declined his fifth-year option in May, but the 2015 first-round pick had still suited up in each of the first seven contests. While working in a depth role this season, White has been targeted just five times, hauling in three passes for 70 yards. With the Bears apparently not confident that he would be able to offer much impact even with No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson (groin) sidelined, White will be a healthy inactive for the first time all season. White's absence will allow rookie seventh-round selection Javon Wims to suit up as the team's fourth receiver.
