Bears' Kevin White: Invisible in Bears offense
White failed to see a target in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
White has yet to see a single target in 2018, and it seems very unlikely he'll emerge as a fantasy option unless the Bears suffer multiple injuries at wide receiver.
