Bears' Kevin White: Leaves Sunday's game
White left Sunday's contest against the Falcons with a potential wrist injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Before heading to the locker room, White variously had his wrist and shoulder checked out, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune. No matter the nature of the concern, White may be ruled out Sunday if his pass-catching ability seems to be compromised. In a receiving corps without Markus Wheaton (finger) at the moment, Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy are the healthy and active remaining receivers.
