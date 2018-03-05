Bears' Kevin White: Likely getting another shot

White (shoulder) is expected to get another chance with the Bears, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "Kevin is a guy you see who hasn't had a lot of games these past few years," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "We understand that, but for me, that's the challenge as a head coach."

The No. 7 overall pick from the 2015 draft has been limited to just five games in three seasons while battling knee, leg and shoulder injuries. The Bears' new coaching staff probably won't be counting on anything from the embattled wideout, but they'll at least give him one last shot to prove himself, if he can finally manage to stay healthy as he prepares for the final year of his rookie contract. White fractured his shoulder blade in September and should be ready for the start of the offseason program in April.