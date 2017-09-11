Bears' Kevin White: Likely needs surgery for broken bone

White has been diagnosed with a broken bone on the back side of his shoulder and likely will require surgery, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

White apparently avoided the broken collarbone that was initially feared, but it may not make much difference if the injury still requires surgery. He'll likely require an extended absence for the third time in as many NFL seasons, leaving the already-thin Chicago receiving corps in the hands of Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton (finger), Josh Bellamy and Deonte Thompson. The Bears crafted a nice Week 1 game plan centered around running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, but White's absence will only serve to make the offense even more predictable.