Bears' Kevin White: Looking sharp in offseason

White has not only looked sharp, but he's also been playing fast during offseason workouts, according to the Bears' official website.

Although White is looking good at this stage of the offseason, expectations have to be considered low for a player who's played just five games in three seasons while catching just 21 passes for 193 yards. Aside from being an endgame pick in fantasy drafts for those who like to gamble on potential, he'll likely go undrafted in most leagues.