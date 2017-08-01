Bears' Kevin White: Off to a slow start
White hasn't been able to consistently separate from defenders and make catches through the first five days of training camp, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
It sounds as if White is off to a mediocre start at camp after playing just four games in his first two seasons, though it's worth noting Monday's practice was only the team's second in full pads. The 25-year-old wideout is finally healthy and handling a full workload, and the Bears figure to be patient, giving him every chance to challenge Cam Meredith for the No. 1 receiver role. However, White could face serious competition for snaps and targets if his struggles continue throughout camp and into the season, as the Bears signed veteran receivers Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton (appendectomy) and Victor Cruz during the offseason. The Chicago coaching staff is trying to boost White's confidence by showing him his dominant college highlights. This truly is a make or break year for the No. 7 overall pick from the 2015 draft.
More News
-
Bears' Kevin White: Running at full speed•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Sits out first OTA•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Appears healthy at offseason program•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Participating in voluntary workouts•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Still has confidence of team•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Expected to take on major role•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....