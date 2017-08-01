Bears' Kevin White: Off to slow start
White hasn't been able to consistently separate from defenders and make catches through the first five days of training camp, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
It sounds as if White is off to a mediocre start at camp after playing just four games in his first two seasons, though it's worth noting Monday's practice was only the team's second in full pads. The 25-year-old wideout is finally healthy and handling a full workload, and the Bears figure to be patient, giving him every chance to challenge Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 receiver role. However, White could face serious competition for snaps and targets if his struggles continue throughout camp and into the season, as the Bears signed veteran receivers Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton (appendectomy) and Victor Cruz during the offseason. The Chicago coaching staff is trying to boost White's confidence by showing him his dominant college highlights. This truly is a make-or-break year for the No. 7 overall pick from the 2015 draft.
