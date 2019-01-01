Bears' Kevin White: Posts 22 yards in season finale

White caught one pass for 22 yards in the Bears' Week 17 victory over the Vikings to close out the campaign with four receptions for 92 yards.

The best news for White was that he stayed healthy for the first time in his career, but unfortunately, he rarely saw playing time as the Bears' fifth wide receiver. Headed for unrestricted free agency, he'll likely latch on somewhere as he tries to revive a career that was filled with promise after he was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft, but until this point he's played 14 games and caught 26 passes for 285 yards.