Bears' Kevin White: Posts 22 yards in season finale
White caught one pass for 22 yards in the Bears' Week 17 victory over the Vikings to close out the campaign with four receptions for 92 yards.
The best news for White was that he stayed healthy for the first time in his career, but unfortunately, he rarely saw playing time as the Bears' fifth wide receiver. Headed for unrestricted free agency, he'll likely latch on somewhere as he tries to revive a career that was filled with promise after he was selected in the first round of the 2015 draft, but until this point he's played 14 games and caught 26 passes for 285 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...