Bears' Kevin White: Quiet in Week 1
White played just 12 snaps without seeing a target in Sunday's 24-23 loss to the Packers.
White is merely a reserve at this stage of his career, and unless the Bears suffer injuries at the wide receiver position, it's unlikely he'll see enough targets to be much of a fantasy factor.
