Bears' Kevin White: Roster spot could be in question

The Bears added three receivers, including Anthony Miller in the draft, this offseason, which puts White's 2018 role in question, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Even though White (shoulder) looked sharp while playing fast in offseason workouts, after the Bears traded up in the second round to draft Memphis wideout Miller, White appears to be, at best, the fourth option at wide receiver going into the offseason. As a result, he'll likely need to prove himself during training camp to earn a significant role with the team.