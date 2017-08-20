Bears' Kevin White: Struggles again
White caught two passes for two yards on three targets in Saturday's preseason game against the Cardinals.
White at least showed up in the box score after failing to draw a target in the Bears' preseason opener. Chicago moved the ball and put up some points thanks to a strong running game, but starting quarterback Mike Glennon struggled again, completing 13 of 18 passes for only 89 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He spread the ball around quite a bit, feeding four targets to Cameron Meredith and a touchdown to Kendall Wright. While White still figures to enter Week 1 with a starting job, he isn't doing anything to encourage the notion that he'll produce on a regular basis in a run-oriented offense.
