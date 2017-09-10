Play

Bears' Kevin White: Sustains shoulder injury

White has been ruled out of Sunday's contest versus the Falcons due to a shoulder injury.

As White left the field, both a wrist and shoulder ailment were cited as the reason for his departure, but the latter was the true culprit. With White and Markus Wheaton (inactive, finger) now sidelined, the Bears' only healthy and active wideouts are Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy.

