Bears' Kevin White: Sustains shoulder injury
White has been ruled out of Sunday's contest versus the Falcons due to a shoulder injury.
As White left the field, both a wrist and shoulder ailment were cited as the reason for his departure, but the latter was the true culprit. With White and Markus Wheaton (inactive, finger) now sidelined, the Bears' only healthy and active wideouts are Kendall Wright, Deonte Thompson and Josh Bellamy.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...