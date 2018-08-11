Bears' Kevin White: Unimpressive in preseason debut

White was targeted twice, but failed to record a reception in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.

White was targeted on a deep pass on the the first play of the game, but Mitchell Trubisky overthrew the pass. However, the receiver dropped a very catchable ball the next time it came his way. Aside from his injury-marred career, drops have been another issue for White, and this performance certainly doesn't help a player who could be on the roster bubble. Even if he makes the team, it appears he could have a long road toward becoming a productive fantasy option.