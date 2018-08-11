Bears' Kevin White: Unimpressive in preseason debut
White was targeted twice, but failed to record a reception in Thursday's loss to the Bengals.
White was targeted on a deep pass on the the first play of the game, but Mitchell Trubisky overthrew the pass. However, the receiver dropped a very catchable ball the next time it came his way. Aside from his injury-marred career, drops have been another issue for White, and this performance certainly doesn't help a player who could be on the roster bubble. Even if he makes the team, it appears he could have a long road toward becoming a productive fantasy option.
More News
-
Bears' Kevin White: Fifth-year option won't be picked up•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Roster spot could be in question•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Looking sharp in offseason•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Getting fresh start•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Likely getting another shot•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Won't play again in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR position preview
Catch up with everything from our wide receiver preview in one convenient place. It's everything...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Rookie RB rankings
Rookie running backs can't be ignored. Dave Richard has spent the last five months getting...
-
Reaction: Guice injury leaves WAS thin
With Derrius Guice out for the season, will anyone step up in Washington's backfield? Dave...