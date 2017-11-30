Bears' Kevin White: Won't play again in 2017
White (shoulder) won't be activated from injured reserve this season after the Bears declined to name him one of their two players designated to return, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
White was always considered a long shot to suit up again in 2017 after fracturing his shoulder blade in the Week 1 loss to the Falcons and requiring surgery, but the Bears' decision to designate safeties Deiondre' Hall (hamstring) and Quintin Demps (arm) for returns officially closes the door on the wideout playing in any of the team's final five games. The expectation is that White will be fully recovered from surgery early in the offseason, the Bears probably aren't banking on the 2015 first-round pick filling a vital role in the receiving corps at this point. He'll enter the final season of his rookie contract with just five career NFL games under his belt, as injuries have stunted his development.
