Bears' Kevin White: Yet to prove himself in preseason

Bears head coach Matt Nagy stated that he needs to see what White can do, as the coach is unsure of he can help when it matters most, Larry Mayer of the Bears website reports.

White has seen plenty of snaps during the preseason, but other than catching a few short passes, he's yet to show that he's a threat that can push his way into the regular rotation at receiver. He didn't have a great showing in the team's third preseason game against the Broncos, as he caught two passes for 15 yards on four targets. For a player that doesn't figure to contribute on special teams, he could find himself competing for a spot on the regular-season roster.