The Bears selected Elliott in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 166th overall.

Elliott (6-foot-2, 231 pounds) transferred from New Mexico State to Arizona State in 2024, totaling three-and-a-half years as a starter between both teams and over 300 tackles in that span. The 22-year-old's aggressiveness, physicality, and ability to stop the run are well-established traits, but the same is arguably true for Elliott's limitations against coverage and his average athleticism. As a rookie in Chicago, Elliott figures to have every chance to prove he's capable of taking a step forward in his development while competing for depth snaps with Noah Sewell (Achilles), Jack Sanborn and 2025 fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite.