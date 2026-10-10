Elliott (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Elliott missed the Bears' last two practices while tending to a quad injury, which will prevent him from playing in Sunday's NFC North contest. The rookie fifth-rounder has contributed solely on special teams this season, but his absence means Jack Sanborn will be the top depth option at linebacker behind starters D'Marco Jackson, T.J. Edwards and Devin Bush. Elliott's next chance to play is Week 6 against the Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 18.