The Bears activated Kareem (hip) from its injured reserve list Saturday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Kareem did not suit up for the first two games of the season before picking up a hip injury ahead of the Bears' Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs. He was placed on IR on Sept. 25 and is now set to make his 2023 debut Sunday against the Chargers. His last full season came in his rookie year in 2020 with the Bengals when he registered 19 tackles including one sack in 16 games.