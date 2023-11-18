The Bears activated Herbert (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday.

Herbert has been listed as a full participant in five of six practices since being initially designated for return from IR, so this transaction confirms that he's on track for Sunday's road matchup against the Lions. After a five-game absence, it remains to be seen whether Herbert will immediately handle a full assortment of snaps, but it's worth noting that presumed co-starter D'Onta Foreman (ankle) is officially listed as questionable.