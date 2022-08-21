Herbert, who left practice early Saturday with an unspecified issue, participated in Sunday's session, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Though it's unclear what caused the running back's departure from Saturday's session, Herbert's quick return to the field indicates that he was dealing with a minor issue. It remains to be seen if Herbert will play in the Bears' preseason finale next weekend, but as Week 1 approaches, the 2021sixth-rounder continues to profile as David Montgomery's top backup/complementary option.

