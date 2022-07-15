Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today views Herbert as the only running back on the Bears after David Montgomery to be a lock to make the team's regular-season roster.

Herbert was excellent when called upon to start for three weeks when Montgomery was injured last year. In those games, Herbert averaged over 100 yards from scrimmage. However, once Montgomery returned, Herbert averaged three touches over the last eight games. Unless he can take work away from Montgomery, Herbert's fantasy potential will only be realized if Montgomery misses time. Also currently in the team's backfield mix behind Montgomery and Herbert as training camp approaches are Darrynton Evans, Trestan Ebner and De'Montre Tuggle.