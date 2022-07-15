Herbert is the only running back on the Bears roster after David Montgomery to be a lock to make the regular-season roster, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.

Herbert was excellent when called upon to start for three weeks when Montgomery was injured last year. In those games, Herbert averaged over 100 scrimmage yards. However, once Montgomery returned, Herbert averaged three touches over the last eight games. Unless he can take work away from Montgomery, Herbert's fantasy potential will only be realized if Montgomery misses time.